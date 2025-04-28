'Fourteen years of silence then perfume': Mom fears biodad’s motives reconnecting with teen daughter. AITA?

ProfessorDistinct835

NTA. Your primary directive is ensuring her health and well-being and it sounds like you have reason to suspect your ex may imperil that. I'm just curious. Could you not get child support from him? Does he have any legal visitation rights? I'd be tempted to consult a lawyer just in case.

NannyOggsKnickers

You're NTA for not approving of him, but unfortunately you're going at this the wrong way. Telling her to delete his number and/or block him is only going to make her go behind your back. Insisting on using a chat messenger that you can view is fine and you should offer it as a compromise.