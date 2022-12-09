Daughter excludes parents from her will because religious beliefs, parents fume.

Every adult should write a will just in case anything happens *knock on wood*. Dealing with the state to get a loved one's assets after a tragedy only worsens the tragedy.
Who you include and what you give away in your will can cause strife within your family. One woman gets in it with her parents when they find out she excluded them from her will on a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit.
She writes:
I (F38) have recently gotten a not-great medical diagnosis and prognosis. I am at peace with it. So I have sat down with my husband and figured out my will. He will be receiving most of the estate. He has to take care of himself and our kids. He and I both have decent, if not spectacular, careers, and he likes his work.