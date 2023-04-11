Daughter fakes death as prank on her mother; mom bans her from Easter, asks AITA?

Everyone loves a good prank. There are shows that are built off of good pranks. Whipped cream in a hand while someone is sleeping, putting a small table over someone sleeping, hitting an air horn, or replacing sugar with salt are all classic harmless pranks. Some people don't understand when a joke is too much.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one daughter pulls a prank on her mom that even the Impractical Jokers would say is too much.

The mother writes:

I(49F) have a daughter 'Susan' (21F), who was hospitalized for an extreme medical emergency late last month. Susan was there for four days; I visited every day until the last, which happened to be on April 1st. Her roommate and other friends also visited.