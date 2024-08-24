'AITA for wanting to take my daughter along on my guys' fishing trip?' UPDATED

"AITA for wanting to take my daughter fishing?"

For over a decade, myself and my four best friends have had an annual fishing trip. There has always been a "no wives, no girlfriends rule" since the beginning, and no one has ever violated it.

Two years ago, my friend "Tim" told the group he wanted to bring his five year old son, to sort of pass the tradition on to the next generation. At that point, only Tim and I had kids, but my daughter was three and two young for fishing. We all supported Tim's idea and made a big deal over the little guy. He had a great time and came last year as well.