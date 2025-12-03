"AITA? My daughter keeps stealing my clothes."

I, 56F live with my husband (58M) and my daughter, 17F. My daughter is very grunge and similar to how I was in high school, and I have showed her some of my old clothes and gave her permission to borrow them.

The issues began last month though. I started to notice she would take some of my shirts (that I keep in a box in my closet) but they would never be in the laundry or back in the box.

I’m suspecting that she may be altering them or selling them without my knowledge. She’s a very crafty person and often makes her friends little gifts out of scraps around the house, but I didn’t think it would ever come to destroying my things.