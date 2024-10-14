'My daughter left me to stay with her mom and ignored me, aita for not talking to her after she came back to me pregnant?'

throwaway863247732
I raised my 24 year old daughter on my own, I had my daughter when I was very young, I was 19 her mom broke up with me and said she doesn't want to be responsible for a child and I had her full custody. My ex gave up her rights to her daughter and left for who knows where.
It was really really hard for me to raise her and take care of her, thankfully my sister and my mom helped me taking care of her when I was working but still it was hard for me taking care of my daughter working and doing chores and other stuff all on my own, for her I even sacrificed dating or marriage, I didn't want my daughter to have a step mom or anything like that.
My daughter's and her mom's relation started flourishing 2 years ago, her mom visited me and said she wanted to talk to her daughter, I didn't want to allow her but I thought my daughter needs to know about her mom.
They have gotten closer and hang out alot I didn't have a problem with that but 10 months ago my daughter said she wants to go live with her mom, I refused I told her it's better she just stays with me and visit her mom everyday if she wants, but my daughter didn't listen to me she said she's an adult and can do whatever she wants.
I tried explaining and told her repeatedly that my ex is not a good person.
But my daughter didn't listen to me.
After she left I wasn't in contact with my daughter for all these months, I tried but she would deny meeting me and always tell me she's busy or other excuses and we only talked to each other on the phone.
But 5 days ago my daughter visited me and she was crying I was angry at her for ignoring me for all this time but I took her in, she hugged me right away and after a while she told me the truth.
She told me that she's pregnant and her mom kicked her out after she ran out of money I gave her, I was so shocked because I didn't even know my daughter had a boyfriend but now my daughter is pregnant?
I love my daughter very much, even if she has betrayed me I couldn't just deny her entry to my house I let her in, she is staying with me once again but I do not talk to her.
She told me she found out that she's pregnant a month ago and after she told her mom, she was kicked out after alot of taunting for days and her ex bf doesn't want to take care of her child so she needs my legal help.
I told her I will help her with everything but do not talk to me, I said I did everything for you sacrificed everything for you but you didn't even come back to your home or meet your father even once.
I haven't been talking to my daughter to my daughter ever since she came back, she on the other hand is depressed and suddenly turned back into a 9 year old, she would randomly hug me and come to my side to sleep and while sleeping she hugs me and cry and I feel like she wants her father's comfort so I hug her back and let her sleep.
My daughter begs me to talk to her and says that she needs her father but I think I should punish my daughter for just abandoning me that's why I'm giving her silent treatment tho I will help her with everything else. Am I wrong for being upset with my daughter?
Go see a therapist with your daughter. It sounds like neither of you are handling this very well.
Along with this a step up model action plan. Job, own residence, stable life for the child. She's 24 and acting like a baby time for her to grow up.
Yeah she definitely acts a lot younger than a 24 year old. She needs to take accountability for her actions and be an adult. I wonder if she even works, seeing as she is just hopping from one parents house to the other (although I understand that if they are in a HCOL area, it can be hard to earn enough to be independent).
I am not going to give you a judgment, but I am going to give you some advice. Your daughter likely spent her whole life building up fantasies of her mom in her head. And then, when her mother showed back up when she was an adult, you tried to treat her as a kid and forbid things.
Meanwhile, mom is there probably acting more like a cool friend than a parent. She's still young, and she made mistakes. Being pissed about that is normal. We are often pissed at our families when they screw up. BUT...the silent treatment is ultimately not going to make you feel better.
What I would suggest is that the two of you do some family counseling sessions together. Frame it less around "I told you so" and more so you can communicate how much she hurt you by doing what she did.
Use this opportunity to fix your relationship. Otherwise, as soon as she is stable and on her feet, she's going to be gone again, but not to her Mom. Just gone, and with your grandkid. I assume you don't want that.
NTA but the silent treatment is really hard. Instead you should put your foot down and make her take responsibility for her actions, she needs a job and to think about her future. Who is going to take care of this baby? Does she expect you to do it? You guys need to talk about the plan.