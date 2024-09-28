'AITA for not believing my daughter's lie, and canceling our weekend?' UPDATED

Decided I'd wait to talk to her when I picked her up from her course. When she gets in the car I tell her I found them and ask why she'd lied. She keeps saying she doesn't know how they got there etc... I ask to see her Bluetooth pairings on her phone, as if it's not paired I'd believe her.

She wouldn't, we argued about it for at least ten minutes, she kept up the argument that I wouldn't believe her either way, which I told her no thats not true, she just refused to show me! She wouldn't budge she ended up crying and I could tell she was very stressed, I kept asking to see the pairings that if she hadn't used them they wouldn't be in her phone.