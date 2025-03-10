Teen loses it after she catches stepsister stealing late grandfather’s necklace. AITA?

I married my wife five years ago. I have two daughters from my first marriage, Rose (15) and Nicole (13), while my wife has Becca (16). Becca’s father is absent, so her grandfather played a big role in her life until he passed away a year before I met my wife.
It was very hard on Becca, and though she’s doing better, she still carries that loss. I’ve stepped up as a father figure, and we’re very close. Becca has a necklace with her grandfather’s wedding ring on it, gifted to her by my wife when she was 13.
She wears it only on special occasions or when she wants to feel close to him. Rose and Nicole know its significance. Rose once asked to borrow it because she found the ring beautiful, but Becca refused, and Rose seemed to respect that.
Last week, after Rose and Nicole returned to their mom’s, Becca noticed her necklace was missing. She was frantic, insisting she hadn’t taken it out since a dance a month ago but had seen it in her jewelry box since then.
While searching, Nicole called, overheard the situation, and passed the phone to Rose. Rose hesitated but eventually admitted she had borrowed it for an upcoming date. I told her she needed to return it immediately and that we’d discuss how wrong it was to steal it. Becca calmed slightly but was still deeply upset.
I went to my ex’s house, where Rose, looking embarrassed, said she couldn’t find it. We searched everywhere—her room, bag, my car, and her mom’s house. I even brought her back to retrace her steps.
When Becca saw her, she exploded in anger, calling Rose a brat and saying she’d never forgive her if it wasn’t found. Rose was crying, looking to me, but I just told her to keep looking and hope we found it.
Eventually, Rose thought to check under her mom’s car—it was there, thankfully undamaged. I grabbed it and told her she was lucky. I grounded her, and while she kept apologizing, I told her I appreciate that and know she feels bad but it wasn’t okay.
She later called Becca to apologize again, but Becca said she’d never trust her again. We got Becca a locking jewelry box and a door lock at her request. My ex thinks we’re being too hard on Rose and that we should have comforted her.
She says Rose is just a teen who made a mistake. I disagreed, saying this wasn’t a simple mistake—she knew the necklace’s importance, was told not to take it, and nearly lost it.
If it had been run over, it would’ve been gone forever. I told Rose I love her, but any more comforting would be coddling, and she needs to learn from this. My wife, Becca, and even Nicole agree with my approach. AITA?
EDIT: Some are asking if I think Rose did this on purpose to hurt Becca. I don't think so, and Becca has confirmed she doesn't believe this either. Even before Becca was screaming at her, Rose genuinely seemed upset and remorseful for losing it.
She clearly felt bad. Doesn't make it okay in the slightest, but her story adds up. She has a milestone date with her boyfriend approaching and she wanted to "look nice". Still dumb as hell for her to do this, mind you, but I do believe it was genuine that she took it then accidentally lost it.
EDIT 2: People are asking how it was under the car. It's hard to explain as I didn't take pictures at the time, but it wasn't directly under the car. The way it was found, I believe it fell from Rose's pocket (where she said she put it) and it accidentally got kicked a bit under the car. The car was parked in my ex's garage.
Given there's no lights in there, it originally blended in with the ground. Rose thought to check because she was checking her mom's car again (the last place she remembered having it) and was desperate and wanted to find it and decided to check under the car, where she found it.
I understand why some people believe she maliciously took it, but even Becca has said the outfit Rose planned on wearing on her date (the date she's no longer going on because she's grounded), complimented the necklace.
NTA. After a cooling off time, you might sit down with Rose. Talk through what she did and why (is she feeling jealous of your relationship with Becca?). That is the time when you tell her that she made a huge mistake, hug her, and tell her you love her.
I'd do the same with Becca. But in this conversation you need to talk about that people in our lives sometimes screw up, that you understand her anger (and that it WAS warranted), but also explain that continuing to be angry is only punishing herself.
Living-Clothes5582 (OP)
I already explained why Rose took the necklace. She wanted to wear it on an important date. And I already told her all of that, if you read my whole post. I have spoken with Becca and she says that she has forgiven Rose but she still doesn't trust her. You can't exactly force someone to trust again.
Why she wanted it. And why she stole it are two different things.
NTA - Rose stole it and "lost" it on purpose. Did anyone see it under the car? Because my guess would be that she had it and was pulling mean girl games on Becca. When she saw the reaction, she realized how serious this was and "found" it. I would imagine the wedding ring holds some value.
Living-Clothes5582 (OP)
I don't think she actually lost in on purpose. Given how legitimately upset my daughter was (I'm talking full on tears, near hyperventilating when we couldn't find it, even before Becca yelled at her), I genuinely believe she took it and accidentally lost it. She also does have her 6 month anniversary with her boyfriend coming up (big deal at 15, I guess).
Not defending her, mind you, but I don't think it was to hurt Becca. Even Becca doesn't think that, and she says that's what makes it worse. Her step-sister tooks something of value to her, for a stupid date (Becca's words) and felt her boyfriend was more important than her, that hurts. And I don't blame her.