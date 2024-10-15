'AITA for making my daughter pay back for a $1,000 dress she's now refusing to wear?' UPDATED

Now, we’re stuck with a $1000 dress that can’t be returned. I told Emma that since she was the one who wanted to be in the wedding and then backed out, she would need to pay us back for the dress—either by working part-time or payment plan using her gift money.

Silaquix said:

Why does the older sister have to accommodate someone she didn't even want in the bridal party to begin with? Emma pushed her way into this and now she's throwing a tantrum over the dress not being ideal for her. But it's not about Emma, it's about the bride. Frankly Emma should either suck it up and wear the dress since she pushed for this or she needs to be held accountable and pay back the dress.