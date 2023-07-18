Daughter refuses to be father's 'best woman' just because she 'cheated too;' AITA?

He said that what happened between him and mom was none of our business and that I should respect his new relationship. I said I respect it but that doesn't mean I condone it. Obviously I would never hound him randomly about it but I don't approve of it and I don't like her. She knew the whole time my mom and we existed.

Well my dad was having none of it and told me to get off my high horse because I had cheated too and I had no right. And I.... Guess? When I was 17 I was with this boy for 3 months. I went to a party got sh$t faced and made out with a classmate for a total of 10 minutes.