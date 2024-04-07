"AITA for getting angry and 'ruining' my father's wedding day?"

The next day, he clearly wasn't speaking to me. All of us got into the van after lunch and drove two hours home in near silence. An hour after he dropped us back at my mom's, he sent me a text saying that he was sorry for getting upset but that I had ruined his wedding evening and now that's all he'll ever remember. I don't know how to feel about this situation. AITA?

Here were the top rated comments from readers in response to the OP's post:

thirdtryisthecharm

NTA. Frankly both your dad AND your mom are the problem. They are both putting you in the middle. "She was pretty nice and none of us disliked her, which made my mom even angrier."