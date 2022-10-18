Daughter walks out on family after they make her do all the chores like 'Cinderella'.

Would it be fair if you were the only sibling that had to do chores in the house while your siblings and parents got to do whatever they wanted? That's the plot of Cinderella. On a popular Reddit thread on the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a woman finds herself in a Cinderella position where she does all the work while her brothers and parents have fun.

AITA for moving out while my parents are on vacation.

A lot of responsibility for a young person.

I (F20) have three siblings who live at home. M22, M15, M12. My older brother does not work and does not go to school. My middle and youngest brothers are in middle and high school. I have been taking care of them for about six years now—my parents both work.