'My daughter was upset with me, so I told her the truth. AITA?' UPDATED

ESH, except your daughter. You guys are using her as a pawn in your divorce when your priority should be on the well being of your daughter. Figure out a way to co-parent responsibly before your daughter resents you both.

Seeing as people want to be weird in the comments thought I'd add some extra information.

1.) "Half term" is OUT of school, she would not have been taken out of school.

2.) During Half terms I can have my daughter for extra days if planned with my ex-wife, hence why I asked DURING THE HALF TERM if I could take her camping with us. My ex-wife said no.