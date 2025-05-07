"AITA for giving my daughters one week to leave my house after what they did to their half brother?"

I have two daughters. Both are over 20. They graduated college and then moved back in with me because neither of them could find jobs. The house is my late husband Robert's house.

For context: Their dad and I got divorced 9 years ago. I got remarried to Robert and had my 7 year old son Tom. The girls didn't have a good relationship with Robert. In fact, they hated him because of what their dad filled their heads about him. They lived with their dad (they chose to) before going off to college.

Robert passed away 6 months ago after a long battle with disease. It was just me and my son Tom. The girls dad got remarried last year and the woman is basically a witch. That's why the girls stopped visiting there.