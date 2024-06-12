'AITA for accusing my daughter's mother of making me a deadbeat?' UPDATED

Might get down votes but: YTA. Think about her perspective. By your own admission you said that you weren't the type of person someone would want to be a father. You were failing school and being held by cops. She was young, pregnant and most likely scared of her future. It took her leaving to get you to decide to get your life on track.

I know being told that you had a daughter was a shock but would you really have provided for her being a teen dad? Apologize to them and just make the most of what you have. You now have the opportunity to spend time with your daughter, if you keep harping on the past then you will hurt your daughter.

princessro123 said: