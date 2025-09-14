'AITA for not wanting my daughter’s party turned into a pregnancy announcement?' UPDATED

NTA. I’d bet that BiL is going to be too cowardly to say something, you could always beat them to the punch and spill the beans for him. Would it be a low class move? Yeah, but also they shouldn’t be co-opting your kid’s birthday to announce a pregnancy.

reriiga

Yep, I know it is only 2 days away, but if FIL finds out now, he can fly off the handle now and has 2 days to calm down.

haddierunner (OP)

I’ve been trying so hard not to drop hints to the in laws. My husband and I have known since April. BIL just hasn’t told their parents. 😑

Well, if anyone smelled smoke today, it was probably the dumpster fire that was my daughter’s party.

Firstly, FIL actually seemed to take the news pretty well. Surprisingly, MIL was more angry that he waited so long to tell them. No scene was made.