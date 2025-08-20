'AITA for not changing my daughter's wedding venue even though my sister's husband proposed to his 22-year-old mistress there last month?'

The place is cursed anyway, why should we host Amy's big day there. My husband's side of the family says Carol doesn't get to hijack Amy's wedding because her husband's a cheater. AITA for not switching venues?

tosser9212

"who has been out of all out lives for the last 5 years"

Carol has had five years - it is sad that the wounds are fresh and deep, but it isn't your daughter's issue to repair. NTA.