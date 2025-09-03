"AITA for rejecting my deadbeat father's wife's attempt to bring me and my sister into their family?"

My sister (19f) and I (17m) were raised by our single mom. Our father was a deadbeat who left when mom was pregnant with me and he's got 50k of child support debt and counting (toward me).

My sister and I used to see him places when we were kids. It's a small town and he never left and neither did mom. He'd just quit jobs and go to jail rather than pay support or be a dad.

It was probably a year ago when my sister told me she saw him with a woman and kids. My sister and I were like wtf and then we both saw him another day with just the kids. It was weird.