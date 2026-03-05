For context: he thinks anything superhero, cartoon, or remotely playful is “for children.” This is a very serious adult man who apparently cannot coexist with whimsy. So I said fine. What DO you want? He said, “Simple black shirts for everyday use.” Great. I bought good quality, basic black shirts. Not fancy, not cheap. Apparently wrong cut. Wrong fit. Wrong something. Strike three.

Next year I made him SEND ME LINKS. Exact items. Exact brands. I bought exactly what he requested. Guess what? Still wrong. Bad quality. Had to return. Somehow everything was defective. I don’t know how I have this superpower.

Then he got into carpentry. I avoided tools because I don’t know enough about them, but I got him a laser level — something useful for his hobby and the house. He was excited…until he tried using it without reading the manual. When it didn’t magically work the way he imagined, it became “cheap junk made in China” and had to be returned. No thank you. Just vibes of disappointment.