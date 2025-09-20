'AITA for turning away a client who was rude to me at my past job and doesn't know who I am?'

I know they're in a tough spot because they wanted a companion who could go to the local dog park but got a ball of anxiety instead. I also know that I actually could help this dog, but I absolutely do NOT want to work with this woman. She does not take telling and I don't know if I could work with someone who has so blatantly disrespected me in the past.

She wants me to magically transform this dog into a social butterfly who can go to the park and local festivals and be buddies with anyone and everyone. I could help the dog's stress levels, teach him coping skills, and counter condition him to triggers so that he's manageable but he is dog aggressive. He will NEVER be the dog she wants.