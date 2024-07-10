'WIBTA for declining my fiancé's grandmother's diamonds for my wedding band?'

Beneficial_Local1012

YWNBTA but maybe specifically bring up the idea that you're scared of the possibility of losing them as well. I agree with mentioning that you'd not mind them on maybe a pendant on a necklace that you could wear on special occasions and in between keep in a jewelry box or safe.

PuzzleheadedRoyal559

You’re NTA for having an opinion, but you’re right, you’re going to look like an asshole if you turn it down. I would suggest you take them, get the damn ring made but tell her you’re only going to wear it for special occasions.