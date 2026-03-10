'AITA for declining my friend's last minute wedding invite?' UPDATED

There was a time where I considered Hannah to be my best friend. She was the one who was most privy to the struggles I had fitting into a new school. I was also there for her after one of her family members passed away. Even though we went to different colleges we both pursued the same degree so I would sometimes go over to her place to tutor her.

Thinking about it now, though, I realize that between the two of us I was more often the one who moved plans around to cater to her needs. Over time I started to feel like I was just a friend of convenience, someone she could call on when she needed something.