"AITA for declining the invitation to my mother’s wedding because of comments made by a 5-year-old?"

As a disclaimer, there are quite a few factors that have resulted in me withdrawing from the wedding. I can’t include them all in the post, but my decision has resulted in tension within my family and I am being made to feel as if I am wrong for my choice. This is a “straw that broke the camel’s back” sort of thing.

I (F28) am the eldest of 3. I have a younger sister (27) and a younger brother (24). We also have a half-brother (5). For background, the 3 of us have never gotten along with our soon-to-be Step Father (“Milton”). If anything, it became a mutual agreement that we would not have anything to do with one another.