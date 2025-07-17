'AITA for declining my parents invite to a restaurant to celebrate my engagement?' 'It's in my HOMETOWN.'

"AITA for declining my parents invite to a restaurant to celebrate my engagement with my fiancé?"

Partner and I recently got engaged, and my parents have offered to take us out to dinner to celebrate at my mom’s favorite restaurant. The catch is that I really dislike this place.

I have made this known previously and it has even been a running joke with them about how I am terrified of the restaurant (which is fine! I can take a joke!) but it is just not making me feel very good that in order to celebrate us they offered to take us somewhere they know we don't like.

The restaurant is fine. It's not even bad. My problem with it is that it's in my hometown and it's a spot where, without fail, my parents will see their friends. Their friends will come up to the table and say hi and stay and talk a bit.