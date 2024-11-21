'AITA for declining my sister's Thanksgiving invite due to her cats and dogs?'

You decided to go to the InLaws this year instead. Great! But the way you broke that news and the ultimatums you gave for you being willing to attend is aholish behavior. The reactions in return are also assholish, but given how you went about things, likely should have been expected.

Going to your In-laws instead is a good compromise. I'd do it more often, honestly. There's no law saying you absolutely have to have holidays with only one family, every year. Let them enjoy Thanksgiving without you all this year. But expect them to reciprocate when it's your turn to host.

Basic-Regret-6263 said: