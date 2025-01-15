Autistic sibling rejects sister's expensive 'unrealistic' cruise wedding; 'she doesn't value us being there.' AITA?

"AITA for declining my sister's wedding due to poor guest accommodations?"

My sister announced her engagement a few months ago. She has only been dating the guy for 9 months at that time. I have only met him twice. My sister wants everyone to go to Florida so they can get married on a cruise ship, then go on a cruise with folks that are willing to the following day.

As someone who is unable to cruise and who hates all travel, this is extremely problematic for me: She scheduled the wedding for a Monday. This means I would have to take two days off of work to attend.

She scheduled the wedding outside of our home state so she could get married on a boat, meaning I will need to spend $500 on plane tickets, and even more on a hotel to get there.