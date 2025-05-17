'AITA for declining to be a bridesmaid because I can’t handle wearing a dress?' UPDATED

I know her wedding day is her day and it’s not about me and I feel really bad for declining her offer to be her bridesmaid. At the same time I don’t feel like I should have to put myself in a position that makes me feel exposed and on the verge of tears and vomiting. AITA?

swbarnes2 said:

I guess the first question is, is this anxiety stopping you from doing something you really want to do? If it is, then you should seek therapy to give you the tools to be able to do what you want. But if you are thinking "Ugg, I don't really want to do this, and even if therapy made me able to do it, I still wouldn't want to", then just decline.