'AITA for declining to 'fix' the errors I made in a blanket I crocheted for someone and taking it back instead?'

I made a blanket for my sister in law Amanda. I was able to give it to her last weekend. She’d asked for it in certain colors. I didn’t have any other projects on my to do list so I was happy to make it for her.
I had most of the colors already too so it worked out. When I gave it to her she was excited and she started to look it over, I figured it was to see how it was put together, since she doesn’t crochet.
After a little bit she said that she loved the blanket, BUT she couldn’t help but notice some of the little mistakes I’d made along the way. I asked her what she meant, and she pointed out some things like I’d accidentally done one row of striping instead of three for one section, I’d switched to the wrong color and threw off a “pattern” at some point, etc.
She handed it back to me and told me that she loves my progress with it and couldn’t wait to see the finished project. I told her that it was finished. She looked down at it and said that it wasn’t done until it was perfect, and I’d made several mistakes that I could easily go back to correct.
I was honestly dumbfounded by this. I hate the way perfectionists try to force their quirk onto others. I made this blanket for her for free out of my own free time because I love her. I told her that. She said she knows and she loves me for it but that she wouldn’t be able to use it because she wouldn’t be able to focus on anything but the mistakes.
I said whatever and took the blanket back and said that if she doesn’t want it, I’ll keep it. She looked surprised and said that she does want it, she just wants my best work and not something half a$$ed. I told her that if she thinks me crocheting A WHOLE EFFING BLANKET and making minimal errors is half a$$ing it, I’d rather just keep the blanket.
She’s so upset with me and told me I was acting ridiculous and that it wouldn’t take me long to fix it. If you know anything about crochet you know that if I made an error on row 36 of a 1115 row blanket… that’s essentially starting over again. Anyway I come to you all lol AITA?
You aren't being ridiculous, she definitely was. Super NTA. What she might be missing is that there is no 'fixing' an error like you described in crochet; you either start over or pull out the stitches back to the point of error to resume from there.
Given that she's a member of your family and you probably don't want a long-term rift, I would hold my ground but try to diffuse it. Just explain, repeatedly if necessary, that it's too bad your gift didn't work out but no hard feelings.
Do not feel forced to start again or to fix the blanket in any way. Try not to create drama or judgment over her for it - believe me, her response to this whole thing stands alone. And don't offer to make her anything in the future, that's for sure. NTA NTA NTA.
I knit. I know an error I made in row 12 isn't fixable unless I undo everything above row 12 and re-knit it; obviously impossible if the work has already been cast off. Your next gift to miss it-has-to-be-perfect should be a 'How to crochet' book, a couple of different sized hooks, and a nice selection of yarn. Or maybe you could get an actual kit?
Give it to her with great excitement, and gush how much you're looking forward to spending time crocheting with her and how thrilled you'll be when she can match you stitch for stitch. Inform her how satisfying it will be for her to crochet her own perfect blanket, to her own standards. Lucky Amanda! NTA, and I really admire anyone who can crochet.
You're NTA. She is being a rude, ungrateful A-H.
"She looked surprised and said that she does want it, she just wants my best work and not something half a$$ed."
Wow, I would tell her to take a flying leap. She can pay someone to make her one and find out real fast what your effort was worth in money. Or she could learn to crochet and find out just how hard it is to make a blanket.
NTA I crochet my philosophy is I make what I love for who I love...and I don't take requests lol. My tags actually say "made with love and mistakes". The beauty of something homemade is that it is one of a kind....not made by a machine so what she sees as "mistakes" to me make it unique and wonderful. Keep it...or gift it to someone who will appreciate it but never make her something again.
As a crocheter and a perfectionist who once willingly reworked about 120 circles for a friend's baby blanket because I miscounted and they were all 1 stitch short, absolutely, positively. NTA. Your SIL is ridiculous, entitled, and unappreciative. Even if she doesn't crochet herself, to be that insanely picky about a handmade gift is just unconscionable.
I knit, (a lot). It’s my hobby and I’m very good. In fact I’m so good I sell my knits on my hobby etsy shop. (I knit baby and toddler clothes). I could sell them at a premium price as well. (I don’t tho). But guess what, I make the odd small and bigger mistakes occasionally.
I don’t know one crafter that doesn’t make small or bigger mistakes. They are part of the love that goes into each item made. Your sil is full of crap, if you’d crochet me that blanket all i’d see is the love and care you put into it. Keep your lovely blanket for yourself and tell her to go pound sand. NTA by any means.