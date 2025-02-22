'AITA for declining to walk my daughter down the aisle at her wedding?' UPDATED

I contributed to her college fund, but not as much as Jim and Tina did, and that wasn't as big a deal for me because I make a lot more money than they do and have no other kids. Last week, she called me to tell me that her long term boyfriend proposed, and asked me to walk her down the aisle.

I told her that I was honored, but that I didn't think it was fair for me take that moment from Jim, who raised her since she was a toddler, just because we share DNA. She said that she actually wants both of us to walk her down the aisle, one on either side.