'AITA for declining a wedding present from my mother’s new husband?'

So some quick background on the situation, my mother and I reconciled over the previous holiday season and started speaking and meeting again for the first time in six years after she had cheated on my father and my parents got divorced.
In the 7 months since she first reached out to me via my sister, things had progressed well to the point where my wife and I felt comfortable inviting her to our wedding.
The one outstanding issue/ disagreement we still have though was that I have zero interest in ever meeting her new husband Tim who was the man she was cheating on my father with. She has made several attempts to try and introduce him to me however each time I rejected it and made it clear I have zero interest in ever meeting or interacting with the man.
Anyways fast forward to Monday on my wedding night and as my wife is looking through some of our wedding gifts she notices one is labeled from “Tim”. Later on I approached my mother and asked if Tim got my wife and I a wedding gift and she said he had and hoped it could be somewhat of an olive branch between him and I.
I thanked her and Tim for the gift but later on after checking with my wife I approached my brother and gave him the gift and told him to drop it off at my mother and Tim’s house since I wasn’t going to accept it. He took it and apparently dropped it off at their house tonight.
Upon seeing my brother drop the gift off, my mother called me upset that I had refused to accept Tim’s present. I told her I was simply maintaining the same stance that I have had the entire time regarding Tim which is that I want nothing to do with him. So AITA for rejecting my mothers new husbands wedding present?
StardomGirl wrote:
Some of y'all in the comments are pissing me off, telling him to grow up and get over it. Wouldn't be surprised if y'all are cheaters y'allselves. NTA do what's best for you!
EPH613 wrote:
NTA. You have the right to determine who you're comfortable developing a relationship with. It's OK to not have a relationship with someone with whom your mother betrayed your family. That said, the greater offender is your mother. She's the one who had a duty to do what was best for your family, and did not.
ProfessorDistinct835 wrote:
NTA. Perfectly reasonable boundary to set with your mother's affair partner. Your mom, however, also seems problematic to me (I'm sure the gift was her suggestion), but that is your call and not the subject of your question.
pseudolin wrote:
NTA. Your boundaries are yours to keep. Your mother and Tim keep trying to overstep your boundaries. A gift? What? They thought it's ok to buy their way into the start of a meaningful relationship with you?
It doesn't negate the fact that they cheated and tbh, I don't like explaining how grandma and Tim met each other to the kids.
"Oh they cheated with each other when grandma was still married to grandpa?"
Just as human beings make mistakes and even in the pursuit of their own happiness, we are also entitled to enforce our own boundaries.
"While I'm happy that you've found happiness with someone, I am not interested in having a relationship with that person for the sake of your convenience and lack of shame."
bucketof--kery wrote:
NTA with caveats - yes you have every right to set boundaries but you need to be firm with them...if the gift had been labelled from both your mother and Tim, would you have felt differently? Or was it the 'from Tim' that made you feel strange? I feel for you, but if you're choosing to forgive your mother, you need to think carefully about how you proceed with her husband.
Horror-Reveal7618 wrote:
NTA. You don't want any type of contact with the guy and have made it clear. Your mother has to accept it. Its part of the consequences of her cheating. She should be grateful you are making an effort to keep a relationship with her and don't force her hand.
Metrosimulator wrote:
NTA. YOU are the one who chose who to forgive, you forgave your mother, not Tim, the man who hunted a married wife. Both are guilty? Sure, but they don't have the right to press you for forgiveness. But tbf I think your mom doesn't respect your boundaries, she'll try to insert Tim wherever she can, even to your future kids, maybe go low contact?
sputnik_zaddy wrote:
NTA, but misguided, for sure. The simple fact is you have not forgiven your mother, and you are using your boundary with Tim to continuously punish her for the betrayal of your father’s trust and your familial bonds. What you do in this situation is entirely your choice, but you have to be honest with yourself to come to a decision.
Routine-Buy-5001 wrote:
I might be in the minority - but ESH. Tim isn't the only one to blame. YOUR MOTHER was married and was just as active a participant as Tim. If you've forgiven her, why not him? Does he have a bigger role in the affair than her? Tim and your mom suck for having an affair, you suck for where your placing blame and holding grudges.
saintandvillain wrote:
NTA but you’re likely wasting your time. Your mom obviously doesn’t hold herself to boundaries, she cheated on your dad (I assume he had a boundary of faithfulness), she doesn’t respect your boundary about meeting Tim (hence, her repeatedly asking you to meet him), and she is now trying to give you gifts from someone you don’t want in your life. Your mom sounds terrible.
But, to be fair to her, you keep putting up with it and you‘ve let her back in your life so she probably thinks that you’ll do the same for Tim.