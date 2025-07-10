'AITA for defending my friend's reputation as a fitness coach?' 'Someone passed out in her class.'

He kept telling everyone he was fine and that he had been doing a 24-hour water fast, which is probably why he passed out. Later, he said a doctor saw him for less than two minutes and just told him to go home and eat something.

After that, people started saying my friend’s class was so intense that someone passed out. It scared off some people but also attracted some hardcore gym folks who wanted to try it. I got kind of defensive and explained that her class isn’t extreme or unsafe, it was just a one-time situation with someone doing an extreme diet.