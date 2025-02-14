'AITA for defending my husband for 'jokingly' criticizing my daughter's wealthy husband?' UPDATED

"AITA for telling my daughter that she hurt her dad's feelings?"

A few days ago, me and my husband went out to dinner with our daughters Anna and Mary (24 and 18), Anna's husband Tom and his parents. My husband isn't a big fan of Tom, he thinks he shows off his wealth (Tom has a very high paying job and his family is very well off too). Anna was carrying a really expensive Chanel bag, which she said Tom got her as a gift for her birthday recently.

Things were going well, when my husband made a comment about how instead of buying expensive purses, Tom should've donated that money to charity. It wasn't a malicious comment, just a statement. Tom said that it was a birthday gift and he wanted to spoil her, my husband didn't say anything else and we moved on.