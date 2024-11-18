'AITA for defending my husband’s stair-sitting habits?' He can sit in the living room like an adult.'

I would go forward as if nothing happened and let her bring it up if she must. Otherwise just ignore, as if she was a kid who had some strange tantrum and now it's done.

Rare_Sugar_7927 said:

NTA. I think you handled it perfectly. And I think this needs to happen more often, every time she picks at something kicking up a stink, the response should be a calm "this is how we do things" and let her leave.

Don't chase after her, just carry on enjoying whatever is going on. Then when she comes back, don't make a big deal of it. Like nothing happened, no acknowledgement of her return and definitely no apologies.