'AITA for defending myself with my sister after taking legal custody of my nephew?'

They had some homework to do. Kian's honesty during the homework, that he would never treasure memories with his half siblings, was when my sister first asked us to take him in.

She wanted him to work on that. She hoped distance would make him realize he did care or would make him more willing to try. But it didn't, it hasn't. He likes not seeing them. He likes seeing my sister, misses her and gets upset when he doesn't but he has never once missed his stepdad or half siblings.

My sister is furious we went for legal custody and even more furious that we won. She asked how I could do that and I told her we had spoken about the upheaval not being good for anyone.