Restaurant messes up order, entitled customer blames delivery driver.

There's nothing better than an oblivious person coming to the internet for validation only to det dragged for flith. Here is such a story:
A now deleted account writes:
So today for lunch I decided to order from a Mexican restaurant through one of those food delivery services. I’ve had a bad experience or two where my order was missing some items, but the drivers would always be gone before I realized and could catch them to fix the issue.
I’d always have to report it through the app’s support chat, which is such a pain to use because they obviously outsource their representatives and it’s frustrating trying to communicate with them. I usually give up after a few messages back and forth.
When my driver arrived, I told her to stay so that I could check the bag and make sure everything was there. I noticed she kind of raised her eyebrow for a moment but otherwise she stood quietly and waited. Sure enough, a couple things were missing. I politely said she needed to return to the restaurant and get my missing items.