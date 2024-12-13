'AITA for demanding a DNA test from my 'grandma?'' UPDATED

"AITA for demanding a DNA test from my 'grandma?'"

I am (26M) and my dad is (40M). Yes, you’re reading that right, he was fourteen when I was born. In 1990, my dad went through something traumatic which resulted in his mom bailing and he was raised solely by my abuelo (63) my dad and his family are Mexican).

Dad went through a few years of shit and did some stupid things for a kid, one of them resulting in me but he got through it and even managed to make things work with my mom until she sadly passed away in 2010 aged only 30.

My dad thought about his mom a lot but he also had a lot of hatred towards her for abandoning him so he didn’t have any real interest in finding her. Years go by and aw he got older he was content with it just being us and his dad.