'AITA for DEMANDING my husband get my baby stroller back from his sister, or else I'm changing the locks?'

I am sitting in the nursery crying my eyes out right now. Am I the jerk for wanting my gift back?

Here’s what people had to say to OP:

21plankton

Is the issue the stroller or your husband who gave your stroller away and called you a spoiled brat? If you want the stroller go get it. Do you really want a husband like that?

slowallure

This comment cuts right to the heart of it. The stroller is just the symptom. The real disease is a husband who steals from you, calls you names, and thinks your parents are an ATM.

ZookeepergameNo7151