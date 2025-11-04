'AITA for demanding that my husband prioritize my needs over his parents' comfort?'

I’m walking around in my summer clothes. I’ve asked them (and given them) extra layers to put on so they feel warmer, which until yesterday she refused to put on. Last night they visited some relatives (and I didn’t go, as I was feeling too tired) and she took the opportunity to complain to my husband about how cold she’s been feeling.

So the moment he came home at night, he turned on the heater. I warned him that it would get too hot at night for me, but he said what else was he supposed to do, and kept the heater on. He turned it off before he slept but, it was so hot for me last night that I sweated through my clothes and bedclothes.