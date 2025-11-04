'AITA for demanding that my husband prioritize my needs over his parents' comfort?'

I (35F) am currently 37 weeks pregnant and due for a planned C section at the end of the week (due to some complications with my baby). My husband’s (35M) parents are here to help with the newborn baby. Since they have come through, all that has happened is that I now have to cook for 4 instead of 2 and clean up after everyone. But these are not the major issues.
The issue is that they can’t stand the cold. It’s currently autumn where I am and going into winter. I warned them before they came that it will be cold. The house it’s heated to 20C but that doesn’t seem to be enough for them. And she complains about the cold at least 5 times a day. Now I have been running hot (probably because of the pregnancy) and 20C is borderline too much for me.
I’m walking around in my summer clothes. I’ve asked them (and given them) extra layers to put on so they feel warmer, which until yesterday she refused to put on. Last night they visited some relatives (and I didn’t go, as I was feeling too tired) and she took the opportunity to complain to my husband about how cold she’s been feeling.
So the moment he came home at night, he turned on the heater. I warned him that it would get too hot at night for me, but he said what else was he supposed to do, and kept the heater on. He turned it off before he slept but, it was so hot for me last night that I sweated through my clothes and bedclothes.
And it isn’t just this. When I said that we shouldn’t have outside visitors till the baby gets his vaccinations (because of his complications) and that no one should be allowed to kiss him on the face, he argued with me over it saying that if someone was sick they would let us know and only that person could be excluded.
He did the same with me when I said that the midwives insisted that the baby should be sleeping in a room no warmer than 20C. He argued with me that the kids in the tropics sleep in warmer rooms. And when his mom randomly dropped in the middle of a casual conversation that she was going to be carrying out an old tradition for the baby on the 28th day, he didn’t even object and just accepted it.
Now we had discussed this particular tradition previously, and he was totally against it then. But when his mom brought it up, he said that if she does it, it won’t hurt anybody and it’ll make her happy, which is true, but I said that if we don’t set any boundaries in the beginning then more and more of these “traditions“ will crop up.
What pisses me off about the things like the visitors is that I’m only saying it to protect the baby, and it could actually harm the baby and he still argues with me about it. He says it’s just a discussion but to me it feels like he thinks I’m being irrational and paranoid.
I told him that I don’t feel like he’s on my team and I’m being forced to do all the adjusting while he looks after his parents comfort. He says I should just adjust for a while till they can adjust to being here. Am I overreacting here? AITA?
Edit 1: My husband has been generally supportive throughout my pregnancy and the complications we’ve had with the baby. His parents are nice people and I generally like them. They’ve travelled halfway across the world to be here and can’t be told to go back just like that. He’s trying to keep the peace but all compromises seem to be falling on me.
Edit 2: Usually it would have been my folks who came to help but my mum passed away a couple of years ago, and my sister will be here in February to help out.
Tanooki07 said:
Oh honey. You having to cook for 4 people instead of 2 and doing all the cleanup already is a major issue. You are heavily pregnant. You should be the one catered to and not the one catering.
Your husband is clearly a mommies boy. He has a repeatedly shown he will choose his mother over you. You need at least one person in your life who will put you first. He isn't that person so be that person for yourself. Stop putting up with this nonsense.
Ipso-Pacto-Facto said:
Stop cooking. “Instead of receiving help, I’m cooking and cleaning for 4, not 2, and you’ve prioritized your mom’s refusal to put a sweater on over your 38 week pregnant wife.
The “help” you’re promising isn’t going to be them grabbing the baby. It’s going to be cooking, cleaning, grocery shopping, laundry, yard work, right?” Use your voice. “I don’t need your help with the baby. I need all the floors swept and the garbage taken out and your guest bedroom tidied.”
utahforever79 said:
You have a husband problem. Tell him either they’re here to help, so he and they do the laundry, shopping, cooking and cleaning, or they leave and HE does these tasks. You’re done caring for 2 extra people. You could make him wear a 50lb vest for the weekend, can’t take it off, so he gets a very (very) small taste of what you’re going through.
Medusa_7898 said:
Go to your parents and remain there until his parents leave. And allow no rituals.
GingerWhoDrinksTea said:
NTA. But if his parents are there to help, what exactly are they “helping” with if you’re doing all the cooking & cleaning while they complain about the temperature?
hedwigflysagain said:
If they are they to help why are you doing all the work? His mom can't cook? Husband can't cook or clean up? You will notice I didn't include his father in cooking because he is the reason Husband doesn't cook. They want to be treated like guests not family willing to help. Time for them to leave.