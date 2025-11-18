'AITA for demanding my husband mop the floors?'

From a health perspective, my doctor told me he could get hookworms from walking barefoot. He won't budge so I gave that up and accepted his weird behavior. But I hate how dirty our floors are, my socks turn black just within a couple hours of walking around our house. I tried to convince him to clean his feet off when he comes inside.

The best I could get out of him is he has a designated foot brush in the shower, but he only showers once a day (if that) so his feet are often still dirty in our house. He often won't clean his feet until I see them and complain. To his credit he usually cleans them when I ask, but at the same time, I hate being the dirty feet police and the dirt damage is already done by that time.