"My husband hid $1.5 million from me and secretly left it all to his son. AITA?"

I (60/F) have been married to my husband Bob (60/M) for 31 years. Over the past 2 years Bob has been diagnosed with many serious & potentially fatal health issues leaving him totally reliant on me to run the household & care for him on a daily basis.

So here is the problem…We have always had joint bank accounts, even before we were married. That is until 4 years ago when Bob inherited $1.5 million dollars. Bob has always refused to add my name to any of the accounts his inheritance is in.

His reason being he doesn’t want me to be able to take any of his money if we ever get divorced (inheritance is considered separate, non-marital property & is not slip between spouses in the event of a divorce.)