'AITA for demanding my stepbrother start seeing his son again before I give him money for his pregnant girlfriend?'

My (40M) stepbrother (32M) has a son (4M) from his previous marriage to Emily (29F). Their relationship after the divorce has been turbulent, to say the least. He used to be more involved in his son’s life, but last year they had a dispute over child support, and since then he hasn’t really seen him.
I’ve tried to help them patch things up for the sake of the kid, but it’s been impossible. I stay in touch with Emily and occasionally see her and the child. I also cover the boy’s healthcare.
Last month, my stepbrother called me. He’s been dating his current girlfriend (25) for a couple of months, and he told me she’s pregnant. They’re genuinely happy about it. I tried to be supportive, but I felt it was questionable that he was jumping into having another child so quickly.
The bigger issue came when he asked me for money, something he does occasionally, saying he needed help supporting his girlfriend through the pregnancy because she doesn’t have a job and his salary is low.
I was frustrated by the whole situation but tried to approach it constructively. I offered to help financially with the pregnancy if he repaired his co-parenting relationship with Emily and started seeing his son regularly again. I even offered to help with his child support arrears.
He got offended. He insisted that he obviously wanted to see his son but claimed it was entirely Emily’s fault that he hadn’t. He said he needed to focus on his girlfriend and the upcoming baby right now, and that it wasn’t the time to deal with his issues with Emily. He said he might revisit them after the new baby is born.
I told him that wasn’t acceptable and that if he stayed in that position, I couldn’t help financially. He got really upset and accused me of not caring about him or his new family, and of siding with Emily, which isn’t true.
NTA. Why is this guy knocking people up when he can't afford it?
Because he’s a deadbeat. OP’s doing a better job at being a dad by covering his healthcare. My question is, “why are you enabling him?” He can get a second job if he needs money that badly.
Stop giving your deadbeat brother money. Give your nephew money and keep a relationship with him. But honestly don’t do anything more for your brother or the young adult he knocked up. If you keep helping him your enabling that disaster.
NTA. But honestly, that kid deserves a dad that isn't being bribed to be in his life. Stop financially supporting your brother and his poor choices.
NTA. Standard rule of “don’t breed what you can’t feed” applies. Tell him you’re supporting his OTHER child so you don’t have the spare money to support yet another baby mama.
The best way to get a person to grow up is to let them feel the consequences of their mistakes. Stop helping your brother and his son financially. Tell Emily and his new girlfriend to apply for government assistance. They will help with medical bills and will collect child support from your brother.
Emily can go to court for child support and medical from your brother. His girlfriend can apply for medical assistance during pregnancy. This is not your problem or responsibility. Why are you involved? For your step nephew? Set up a college fund for him that's all you should be doing. So trying to save your step brother from himself.
You’re already supporting one of his kids. Are you going to support both? Maybe you could buy him a vasectomy instead.
You’re not the AH, but your brother is and he’s gonna keep reproducing. Offered to pay for the vasectomy since he can’t financially support the child he already has let alone the new one that he intentionally is bringing into the world. You’re not their financial safety net and you’re not their ATM.
NTA, except you yourself. Are you your brother's sugar daddy? Tell Emily she has a year, then she has to get her own healthcare. Tell your brother that his responsibilities are his own.
He chose to have another baby while not having the money to support it. His girlfriend decided to have a baby without having any money at all. People who are financially supported when they are adults never grow up and never understand money.
Why are you helping a deadbeat when Emily really needs the help??? Don’t be an enabler!!! NTA.
Hon, you are going to wind up supporting a flock of his by-blows. Stop now. Let the baby mommas pursue him in court. Don't allow him or them to use you as an ATM. You are enabling his hobosexuality.
So many people keep having babies that they can not possibly afford to care for and always need someone else to foot the bill. Does his pregnant gf know he has a 4 y/o that he walked away from? If it were me I wouldn't be excited that I got pregnant from a guy like that.
Why are you financially wanting to take all this on? He will never step up if you volunteer to do it for him. You sound like a really nice person but maybe step back. You can't make your brother do anything. NTA.
NTA. But….just cut that brother loose. Your support has probably added to his mess. Let him sink or swim. And don’t get yourself attached to another kid. You’ll end up supporting all of them. Just let him and all his bad mistakes go. You’ve already got a relationship with his first wife and kid. That’s enough.