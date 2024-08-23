"AITA for demanding that we do a paternity test and share the results in the family group chat and threatening divorce?"

I (35f) have been married to my husband (Bob, 35m) for two years. This year, we had a baby boy called Jack. His mother has always been nice and kind to me, and basically like the family I never had, until my baby was born and he didn’t look like my husband at all.

Both me and my husband are biologists so we know how genetics work, and he doesn’t mind at all. But his family has been throwing snide comments at me every time we visit them about doubting our child’s paternity.

They have also been spreading the rumor. It has gotten to the point where it’s starting to affect my mental health and my ability to be around them. Keep in mind, I grew up in foster care, so his family is our only support system.