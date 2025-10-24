'AITA for demanding the entire AirBnB refund?'

For vacations, my wife, son, and I rent a huge AirBnB along with 2 other families. Large properties are more expensive, but you're splitting it 3 ways, so all good. On this occasion we rented a place for the weekend and also paid for one additional guy who did some work around the house for us, as a way to say thanks.
Well, my wife and I started itching like crazy on night 1, and on the second night, she woke up and found bedbugs feasting on me! We got photos and videos, and even captured a live specimen! As it turns out, my wife and I were the only ones affected. We have dozens of bites each, very severe, and we had to run everything we brought through the hot dryer cycle. Everyone else was unaffected.
There was disagreement about how to handle the situation, but in the end, AirBnB confirmed there was an infestation and refunded about $750. The group suggested that we should just get that money, but my wife responded, insisting we can split that refund three ways.
I'm of the opinion that we were the only ones who had bedbugs in our room, therefore we should get the whole refund. Also worth mentioning: financially, we're the least well-off among our friends, so I think there's kind of a psychological "conspicuous generosity" or "overcompensation" reason my wife took this position.
(She always gives the most lavish gifts and contributes the most to potlucks, etc.) That's fine, but I feel like I personally suffered for that refund! If I press the issue, am I being an ahole?
JadJad83 said:
YTA. everyone who stayed in that house is equally at risk of bringing them home with them. They also probably got bit too but just didn't have a reaction like you did.
YTA. You are asking for more back than you even paid. You don’t know that other people weren’t affected just because they didn’t get obvious bites. Everyone will have to replace their stuff to avoid bringing bedbugs home and potentially pay for home treatment if prevention doesn’t work.
Jack_Stuart_M23 said:
YTA. The compensation should be split because everyone was affected, even though you and your wife just got the most unlucky and suffered the most.
Jumpy-Dig5503 said:
YTA. You might have been the only one bitten, but everybody’s vacation was ruined because of the owner’s negligence. Split the compensation.
Competitive_Muffin90 said:
YTA. If you keep it all, you are making a profit? Not ok.
ackb6ii said:
YTA. The refund should be split evenly. Everyone had to check their clothes/luggage and take steps upon their return home to make sure they didn't bring the bed bugs home with them.