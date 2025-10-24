"AITA for demanding the entire AirBnB refund?"

For vacations, my wife, son, and I rent a huge AirBnB along with 2 other families. Large properties are more expensive, but you're splitting it 3 ways, so all good. On this occasion we rented a place for the weekend and also paid for one additional guy who did some work around the house for us, as a way to say thanks.

Well, my wife and I started itching like crazy on night 1, and on the second night, she woke up and found bedbugs feasting on me! We got photos and videos, and even captured a live specimen! As it turns out, my wife and I were the only ones affected. We have dozens of bites each, very severe, and we had to run everything we brought through the hot dryer cycle. Everyone else was unaffected.