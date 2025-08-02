Brother drops out as best man after demand for flower girl role for girlfriend's baby denied. AITA?

NTA, simple solution is to elope and tell none of them for as long as you can get away with it. You will not have played favorites that way and you will have not given in to the manipulation that is being applied. Things were fine until MIL didn’t get what she wanted . . . . Isn’t that curious? Time for MIL to be out on an info diet. Time to make note of all who jump to do as she commands. Time for some distance.