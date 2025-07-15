'AITA for denying my brother and best man a plus one? His marriage is on the rocks.' UPDATED 3X

Fiance said he saw no point in getting off on the wrong foot with the new girlfriend because what if she's nice and this relationship lasts? I told my fiance I was open to getting to know my brother's new girl in the future if she's still around then, but not like this and not right now. Brother needs to get his s#$t together and finalize the divorce, custody and co-parenting arrangements first.

He needs to clean up his mess before creating new ones. Fiance says he's in a difficult position because his other groomsman is also bringing a date, who we've never met before. But that guy was never married, not a part of my family and his date's presence will not create any drama. So this situation is different.