"AITA for denying my coworker lunch?"

So I've been a chef for around 4 years now, working in a lot of different environments. About 6 months ago I started in my current job, which is a private "restaurant" for a senior apartment complex. I'm the only chef working there 100%. Other chefs only come in when I have a day off.

We serve a lunch menu between 12.00 and 13.00 and a 2-course dinner at 17.00. I start at 10.00 and finish at 18.00 so I'm pretty busy all day between prepping, serving lunch, cleaning, ordering, taking deliveries, dinner and closing down.

One of my coworkers, who's in charge of marketing, has been asking for staff food after lunch hours are finished. I always serve staff food for everyone who orders, given they order either before or during the lunch service.