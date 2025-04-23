'AITA for denying my pregnant wife a puppy?' 'She'd choose a dog over a BABY.'

"AITA for denying my wife a puppy?"

My wife (30 yo woman) and I (31 yo man) have been together for 11 years, and we got married almost 3 years ago. Last year, we decided that we wanted to try to have a child together.

So we were very happy when, a few months later, we found out we were expecting. Unfortunately, the pregnancy ended in a miscarriage, which was very difficult for both of us, but we got through it together.

Shortly after, we put ourselves on a waiting list to adopt a dog. We both love animals and had always wanted to have a dog together. A few months went by, and we received the news that we were pregnant again. This pregnancy seems to be going better, and we are expecting the baby in October.