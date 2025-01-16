Destination bride bans guests from staying at their timeshare, 'they MUST book our block.' AITA? UPDATED 3 YEARS LATER

The trip created lasting memories and we're grateful for everyone who came. The event itself got rained out, but the staff was incredible and moved us to an indoor venue. The day prior we had toured with the coordinator and planned the setup outdoor, for all of that to be thrown out the window an hour beforehand.

Even though we hadn't even seen the indoor venue or setup, it really didn't matter. The staff went above and beyond and we couldn't thank them enough. We're blessed our guests traveled from all over the world to celebrate with us.

I wanted to write this update because maybe someone searches and stumbles upon both threads -- I couldn't find much information online about this topic. Yes, the contract is a negative to consider.