Destination bride's mom pays for sisters' fights and hotels, 'she told me to have a courthouse wedding.' AITA?

NTA, but it's her money. She can do as she pleases. Just don't let her vent to you when your sisters don't pay her back in a timely manner.

So_Bai said:

Unless there is more to the story YES you are overthinking it. You lost me at you telling your mother what to do with her money. That's no different than her telling you what to do with your money (you are both the same in that aspect).

I also don't get why you are upset that your mom is paying for your sisters do attend your wedding. Do you not want them to be there? If so you should have said that or not sent them an invite.