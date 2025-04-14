'AITA for destroying my best friend's proposal?' 'Two masked men jumped out and GRABBED her.'

NTA. Chris is dumb. That kind of thing gets folks killed cause not everyone is packing pepper spray. And sadly it seems like your friend is dumb. "Read the room" what room. It was a random van and mask covered men.

They are really lucky all you had was pepper spray and no one else was near by who may have had a firearm. She is dumb. He is dumber. Im sorry they feel you ruined something. when what ruined it was Him being dumb and her wanting that kind of dumbness. NTA NTA NTA.

KrofftSurvivor said:

NTA This guy is going to wind up getting her hurt. You absolutely reacted correctly to what was going on, and your friend needs to stop and do some serious introspection before choosing to marry this man.