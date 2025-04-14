'AITA for destroying my best friend's proposal?' 'Two masked men jumped out and GRABBED her.'

My best friend Emily (29F) has been dating her boyfriend Chris (31M) for about 4 years. I (28F) love her to death and I’ve always supported their relationship even though Chris is eccentric. He loves surprises and stuff. Think flash mobs and scavenger hunts that no one asked for.
Anyway I was visiting Emily. We were walking around catching up when this unmarked white van comes up next to us. Two masked men jump out and grab her. She begins screaming. I freak out.
So I did what any sane frightened human being would do, I grabbed my pepper spray (legal where I am) and yelled bloody murder and went wild. Sprayed one dude in the face kicked another in the shin and literally pulled Emily back by the coat while yelling for 911.
Turned out it was Chris and two of his buddies. They were attempting this strange "prank kidnapping into surprise proposal" situation cause Emily wanted a "proposal like in the movies."
Chris was yelling crying over the pepper spray. Emily was scared while the cops arrived. It was chaotic. Now Chris is angry. He tells me I ruined the most significant moment of their lives and embarrassed him in front of everyone. Emily tells me she understands why I freaked out but wishes I'd read the room.
But like how was I going to know?? It seemed real. She was crying they had masks and IT WAS A LITERAL VAN! Everyone's acting like I overreacted but I genuinely thought she was being trafficked. AITA for spoiling the proposal?
Intrepid_Bearz said:
NTA. Chris is a moron. If he intended to “kidnap” her to propose he needed to make sure that whoever was with her knew! If he’s stupid enough to think a friend would just stand there while random strangers try to kidnap their friend, he’s a fool. How can you “read the room?" You’re not psychic.
burner_suplex said:
Read the room? READ THE ROOM? Two guys snatch up your screaming friend on the street and she's telling you to READ THE ROOM??? What if someone else had called 911? What if some one else on the street saw and just started wailing on them?
What if other people started going on local media about a girls getting grabbed up? This was a poorly conceived prankposal and you did what anyone else should have done. NTA, your friend and her boyfriend are dumb-dumbs.
petite__body said:
NTA. Read the room it was literally a kidnapping you acted like a decent human with survival instincts.
DaniCapsFan said:
Read the room? You legit thought your friend was being kidnapped. What was her idiot boyfriend thinking? Why is she angrier at you for defending her than her boyfriend for coming up with this hairbrained scheme?
And "a proposal like the movies?" Go to a sporting event and put it on the Jumbotron, for f's sake. (Normally, I hate public proposals, but if that's what she wants, a Jumbotron message is a lot more sensible than this.) NTA.
anaisaknits said:
NTA, and if your friend thinks Chris' behavior is normal and moves forward with marrying this mental immature individual, then steer clear because your friend will be the AH to think it's normal behavior.
Bookish_Optimist said:
NTA - why terrify someone before proposing? Wearing masks was an idiot move. The whole thing was an idiot move. You deserve praise for fighting so hard. Hugs.
Fanwhip said:
NTA. Chris is dumb. That kind of thing gets folks killed cause not everyone is packing pepper spray. And sadly it seems like your friend is dumb. "Read the room" what room. It was a random van and mask covered men.
They are really lucky all you had was pepper spray and no one else was near by who may have had a firearm. She is dumb. He is dumber. Im sorry they feel you ruined something. when what ruined it was Him being dumb and her wanting that kind of dumbness. NTA NTA NTA.
KrofftSurvivor said:
NTA This guy is going to wind up getting her hurt. You absolutely reacted correctly to what was going on, and your friend needs to stop and do some serious introspection before choosing to marry this man.
What does she think would have happened if an off duty cop, or other armed bystander had been nearby? Her boyfriend would have wound up with a gun pointed at his head - would she have told them to read the room?
vhaleryx23 said:
NTA. Honestly, Chris planned a proposal so reckless that it ended with someone getting pepper-sprayed and the police involved. That’s not your fault — that’s his poor judgment. You didn’t destroy a moment; you protected your friend. Your reaction was logical and brave, especially in a world where abductions do happen. Don’t let anyone guilt you for being the only adult with common sense.